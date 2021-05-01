Parallel Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 161,881 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

