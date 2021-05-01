ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.25 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

