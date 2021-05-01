GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

