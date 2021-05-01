GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $57.97.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.