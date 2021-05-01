Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

