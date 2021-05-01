Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Crown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.