Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Grows By 53.4%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDXAF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
