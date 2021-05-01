IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,063,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 175,450 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

