Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the medical research company will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

