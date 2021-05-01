kneat.com, inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on kneat.com from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of kneat.com stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.46 million and a PE ratio of -34.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.66. kneat.com has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.45.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 million.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

