Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Sells $1,006,226.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AutoNation stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
