Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Sells $1,006,226.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AutoNation stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.