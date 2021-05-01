Norges Bank Buys Shares of 12,500 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 372,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,129 shares of company stock worth $9,135,128 over the last ninety days.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.