BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BIGC stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,518,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,030,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

