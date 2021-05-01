Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Kemble D. Morrison Sells 885 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VICR opened at $92.23 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Vicor by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

