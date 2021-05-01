Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 285.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

