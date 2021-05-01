State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $342,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

