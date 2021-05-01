BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.