IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

