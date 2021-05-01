BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $62.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.