BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 8,665 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.42 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

