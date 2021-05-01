Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

