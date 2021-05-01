$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.85. Tenneco posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $736,610.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,459,086 shares of company stock worth $143,958,312 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.