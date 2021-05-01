Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zynga by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 872,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $451,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,022. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

