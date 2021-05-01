Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.69.

JACK opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

