Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $384.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

