$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Magna International reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magna International by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGA opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

