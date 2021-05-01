Zacks Investment Research Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter results reflected rising loan and deposit balances, along with elevated expenses. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Further, the bank’s steady capital-deployment activities reflect its robust liquidity position. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Given the company’s ongoing investments operational infrastructure and technology, its expenses are likely to remain elevated. Moreover, major exposure to commercial real estate loans and muted credit quality are headwinds. Notably, in February, it entered into an all-stock deal to acquire People's United.”

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $52,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

