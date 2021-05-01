CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,565 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $149.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $151.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.