Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.92. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.