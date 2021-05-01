Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

