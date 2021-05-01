Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 130 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

NYSE AVB opened at $192.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

