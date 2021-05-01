$1.17 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 98,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.3% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

