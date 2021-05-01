Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $735.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $595.53 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $195.56 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

