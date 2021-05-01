Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM stock opened at $1,165.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,057.25. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

