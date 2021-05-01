Strs Ohio Sells 17,550 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

