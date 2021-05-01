Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.88 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.