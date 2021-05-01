Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

