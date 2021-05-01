FY2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

SES opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.83. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The stock has a market cap of C$660.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.44%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,082.32.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

