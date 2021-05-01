Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 33,685 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.