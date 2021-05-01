Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 180,066 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

ENV stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -567.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

