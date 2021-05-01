CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $144,347,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $88,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,400,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

