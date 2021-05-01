CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 150 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of RY stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

