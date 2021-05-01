Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. Daimler has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

