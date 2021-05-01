Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE BALY opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

