CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1,131.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 526,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 70,952 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First American Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

