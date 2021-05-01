Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Signature Bank stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

