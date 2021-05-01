Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $22.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $21.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.40.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

