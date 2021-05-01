KeyCorp Weighs in on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

