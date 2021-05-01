Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Saipem stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

