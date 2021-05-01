Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
Saipem Company Profile
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
