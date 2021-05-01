Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.15.

MS stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

